Tasmac opens Periamet outlet on sly, draws ire of public & politicians

CHENNAI: Public and local politicians in central Chennai are upset with Tasmac officials for opening an outlet in Periamet, a commercial cum residential locality. Last year, residents along with Communist and AIADMK functionaries had thwarted the efforts of Tasmac to open an outlet, but this time they have been successful in setting up shop just a few 100 metres away in an adjacent street.

"My children will now board their auto to school in front of a liquor shop, and my husband has lost his sleep after learning about the new wine shop," fumed Fathima (name changed) a resident of Cudappah Rangiah Street.

"Workers of the communist party and the AIADMK had recently stopped the same Tasmac shop from coming up on Naval Hospital road, we didn’t know about this outlet coming up as they set it up discreetly,” said B Venkatesan, an AIADMK worker in Periamet.

When DT Next visited the outlet, it was hidden behind blue sheets, not leaving much to be visible from the outside, and a small board was placed in the building, instead of on the road.

A hotel owner, requesting anonymity, said, “a liquor shop close by will drive away families who generally prioritise safety. This outlet will affect businesses here as the area is known for hotels and lodges close to the Chennai Central railway station.”

Residents say Tasmac managed to set this up without drawing residents’ attention by carrying out construction works at night, and bringing in liquor stocks after 10 pm. “A state-run department is operating after business hours to diffuse public ire,” the hotel owner observed.

"The wine shop has opened opposite an apartment that recently came up, with mostly families as occupants. We have been objecting to the wine shop. A few hotels that have been operating in the area for more than 40 years will also be affected,” said G Muthuraj, president of Periamet Business Welfare Association.

Rajamani G, a resident of the area, claimed, “there have been instances of unlawful activities on the street that houses the lodges. The liquor shop will only make things worse and unsafe for residents.”

Efforts to reach out to Tasmac higher officials proved futile.