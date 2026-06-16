Tasmac launches AI-based bottle return unit in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) on Monday launched an AI-enabled automated empty bottle collection unit in Chennai as part of efforts to implement the court-mandated liquor bottle return scheme while addressing concerns raised by retail employees over additional workload.
The first unit was installed at Tasmac outlet number 480 near Albert Theatre in Egmore on a pilot basis. Officials said similar units would be introduced across the State in phases based on the outcome of the trial.
Tasmac has tied up with Hyderabad-based waste management firm Recykal to supply the automated units, which are designed to minimise manual handling of empty bottles at retail vending shops.
Under the scheme, consumers pay Rs 10 above the maximum retail price while purchasing liquor bottles and receive the amount back upon returning the empty bottles.
Officials said customers must scan the bottle barcode, deposit the bottle into the machine and scan the QR code displayed on the unit to receive the refund directly into their UPI-linked bank account. Instructions explaining the process have also been displayed on the machine.
The unit can store up to 3,000 bottles and automatically alerts collection agents through SMS and WhatsApp when nearing full capacity. It is also capable of sorting bottles based on size and supports bulk deposits from bars attached to Tasmac outlets.
The bottle return scheme was introduced following directions from the Madras High Court to reduce pollution caused by discarded liquor bottles. However, Tasmac employees had opposed manual collection, citing increased workload and shortage of manpower.