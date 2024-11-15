TASMAC goes digital: Outlets in Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu introduce QR codes on liquor bottles

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government introduced a QR code-enabled payment system at TASMAC outlets across Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts on Thursday, as a pilot digital billing initiative, to curb over-pricing of liquor bottles and bring greater transparency.

TASMAC staff at these outlets are now scanning the QR codes on liquor bottles using a scanner machine, collecting money, and then handing over the liquor bottles and the computerised bill receipts to customers. While this method ensures transparency, the scanning and billing process has reportedly additional time, leading to long queues at the stores.

The state-run TASMAC outlets have faced criticism over the years for various issues, including allegations of overpricing. Complaints have surfaced claiming that customers were charged Rs 10 to Rs 40 more per bottle than the listed price. Videos of disputes between customers and store employees over these charges have also gone viral, sparking public outrage.

To address these concerns and bring in more transparency, the Tamil Nadu government has introduced QR code-enabled liquor bottles and digital billing systems, ensuring that customers are charged only the exact price of the liquor, with receipts issued for every purchase.

The shift to the digital billing system, which began yesterday at all TASMAC stores in Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts, has, however, also led to long queues at the counter, owing to the scanning and billing process.