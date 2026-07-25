Tamilar 4.0 global business summit begins in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Confederation of Tamil Agriculture, Commerce, Industry and Services (CTASIS) on Friday inaugurated its two-day Tamilar 4.0 Global Business Summit in Chennai, bringing together over 500 Tamil entrepreneurs, business leaders and investors from India and several countries to promote trade, investment and international business collaboration. Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Speaker JCD Prabhakar inaugurated the event.
The summit has brought together more than 500 Tamil entrepreneurs, industrialists and business professionals from across Tamil Nadu, major Indian cities including Bengaluru, Goa and Mumbai, as well as from several countries, including the UAE, Oman, Malaysia, Singapore, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United States and European nations.
According to the organisers, the summit is expected to facilitate over 100 business interactions, partnerships and commercial agreements over the two days. The event aims to help businesses expand their products and services from local martkets to other Indian states and international markets.
CTASIS founder Jegath Gaspar Raj welcomed the participants and said the conference had been conceptualised as ‘Tamilar 4.0’, representing the next phase of Tamil economic and entrepreneurial advancement. He explained that the theme traces the evolution of Tamil society through four historical phases, with ‘Tamilar 4.0’ symbolising a future driven by entrepreneurship, global trade, innovation, higher education and economic self-reliance.
The summit also features interactive sessions on government schemes for businesses, export and import opportunities, entrepreneurship, women in leadership and learning from successful industry leaders.