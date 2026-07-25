Tamilar 4.0 global business summit begins in Chennai

The summit has brought together more than 500 Tamil entrepreneurs, industrialists and business professionals from across Tamil Nadu, major Indian cities including Bengaluru, Goa and Mumbai, as well as from several countries, including the UAE, Oman, Malaysia, Singapore, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United States and European nations.

According to the organisers, the summit is expected to facilitate over 100 business interactions, partnerships and commercial agreements over the two days. The event aims to help businesses expand their products and services from local martkets to other Indian states and international markets.