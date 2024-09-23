Tamil YouTuber Varaaki booked again for threats and extortion; over 30 complaints registered

CHENNAI: City Police have registered another case against Tamil YouTuber Krishnakumar alias Varaaki for alleged threatening and attempted extortion based on a complaint from Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) Dean, Dr E Theranirajan.

Police said that they have received over 30 complaints against the YouTuber so far.

Any complaints against Varaaki can be given through the helpline 044-23452324, the police stated.

Earlier, police had arrested Varaaki for allegedly threatening a sub-registrar and attempting to extort money from him.

In the first case, the complainant, V Vaithilingam (46) of Mylapore, works as a sub-registrar at Guduvanchery.

Varaaki called him a few weeks ago and threatened to upload false news against him if he did not accede to his demands.