Tamil YouTuber Varaaki booked again for threats and extortion; over 30 complaints registered
Police said that they have received over 30 complaints against the YouTuber so far.
CHENNAI: City Police have registered another case against Tamil YouTuber Krishnakumar alias Varaaki for alleged threatening and attempted extortion based on a complaint from Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) Dean, Dr E Theranirajan.
Any complaints against Varaaki can be given through the helpline 044-23452324, the police stated.
Earlier, police had arrested Varaaki for allegedly threatening a sub-registrar and attempting to extort money from him.
In the first case, the complainant, V Vaithilingam (46) of Mylapore, works as a sub-registrar at Guduvanchery.
Varaaki called him a few weeks ago and threatened to upload false news against him if he did not accede to his demands.