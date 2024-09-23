Tamil YouTuber Varaaki booked again for threats and extortion; over 30 complaints registered

Begin typing your search...

    23 Sep 2024
    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: City Police have registered another case against Tamil YouTuber Krishnakumar alias Varaaki for alleged threatening and attempted extortion based on a complaint from Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) Dean, Dr E Theranirajan.

    Any complaints against Varaaki can be given through the helpline 044-23452324, the police stated.

    Earlier, police had arrested Varaaki for allegedly threatening a sub-registrar and attempting to extort money from him.

    In the first case, the complainant, V Vaithilingam (46) of Mylapore, works as a sub-registrar at Guduvanchery.

    Varaaki called him a few weeks ago and threatened to upload false news against him if he did not accede to his demands.

