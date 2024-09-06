Tamil Nadu's ICT Academy ties up with tech majors to offer skill training for school, college students

CHENNAI: The ICT Academy in Tamil Nadu has proposed student-related corporate social responsibility (CSR) projects by tying up with various industries, including Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited and multinational companies, to help students acquire various skills according to the latest industrial requirements.

These projects will benefit the students and teachers by providing training on skills required for emerging technology, entrepreneurship and digital teaching.

Explaining the details of the projects proposed for 2024-25, a senior official from the Information Technology and Digital Services Department told DT Next that ICT Academy, in association with CPCL, has taken an initiative to select and train 10,000 youth from Nagapattinam and nearby districts on employability skills in petroleum industry.

"Similarly, to enhance the awareness among school students, especially at the high school level, and empower them with knowledge about possible career opportunities, the ICT Academy has decided to counsel 15,000 school students with the help of Rural Electrification Corporation Limited (REC),” he added.

In another initiative that would be taken up with TagIT, comprehensive training on advanced tech skills would be given to 200 underprivileged undergraduate final-year students of technical institutions.

"In addition, a training programme will also be introduced for 7,500 graduate students in engineering, and arts and science colleges on IT, banking, financial services and insurance services (BFSI), knowledge process outsourcing (KPO) and business process outsourcing (BPO). This training will be done through Capgemini over three years," he said.

He said ICT Academy would also establish a Centre of Excellence for Women Empowerment and Centre of Excellence for Youth Empowerment in colleges to train 5,950 students in cybersecurity, advanced IT, and sustainability skills after tying up with Honeywell Hometown Solutions India Foundation.

"Infosys Foundation will also aid ICT Academy to provide IT and non-IT employability skills training to 48,000 underprivileged students from higher education institutions in the State."

Besides this, training on electronics system design manufacturing and emerging technologies would be given to 11,800 faculty members of State-owned engineering, arts and science, polytechnic, and ITI institutions, the official added.

MASTER MENTORS:

- CPCL

- Capgemini

- TagIT

- Honeywell Hometown Solutions India Foundation

- Infosys Foundation

- Rural Electrification Corporation Limited