Tamil Nadu’s 108 ambulance network helped reverse pandemic-era maternal health setbacks: IIT-M study

The study, based on eight years of ambulance registry data from the State’s 108 emergency response system between 2017 and 2024, found that sustained investments in emergency medical services (EMS), maternal care infrastructure and referral systems significantly improved outcomes for pregnant women and infants during the post-pandemic recovery phase.

Published in the peer-reviewed journal BMC Pregnancy and Childbirth, the study analysed pregnancy-related emergency calls, ambulance response efficiency and maternal and neonatal indicators across Tamil Nadu’s 42 districts, covering a population of more than 84 million.