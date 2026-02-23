Tamil Nadu researchers develop game-changing high-accuracy crop prediction model

Chennai-based scientists from the School of Computer Science and Engineering at VIT and collaborators from Kanniyakumari have proposed a new classification framework designed to improve crop recommendation decisions using structured feature correlation analysis. Their findings have been published in the journal Scientific Reports.

Crop selection remains a critical decision for farmers, particularly in regions facing erratic rainfall, soil variability and temperature fluctuations. While existing prediction systems rely on standard classification techniques, the research team found that most models assess agricultural variables independently, overlooking how factors such as nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium, rainfall and humidity influence one another.

"Our study addresses a key limitation in current crop prediction systems, the lack of correlation analysis between features.