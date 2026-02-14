Tamil Nadu Queer Literature Confluence celebrates writers & stories from community

From launching queer memoirs to panel discussions, the event is set to platform over 40 writers and activists. Some of the events include discussions on Dravidian politics and queer futures, Literature as resistance: Transmasculine voices and the screening of Amma’s Pride, among other events.

The event will host many popular faces like Thol Thirumavalavan (VCK president), Sasha (Transgender rights activist & politician), Rajiv Gandhi (President of the DMK students wing), among others. It has been organised by Vandarkuzhali Karthikeyan (Festival convenor), Kalai (Curator), Abu, Karthik (Coordinators), along with Marakkah.