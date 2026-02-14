Tamil Nadu Queer Literature Confluence celebrates writers & stories from community
CHENNAI: The Chennai Queer Library and YMCA Madras are jointly presenting ‘Agam: Tamil Nadu Queer Literature Confluence’ on February 14 and 15, bringing in hosts of literature enthusiasts, writers, artists, and activists to share space, discuss and popularise queer literature from across the country.
The event will foreground queer writers and literature. Speaking about the confluence, festival director Marakkah says that while the country hosts many literature festivals, queer literature is hardly mainstream. “Queer literature is often not recognised enough in the fests that happen in Delhi, or the book fairs here in Chennai. But we have been writing about our lives for a long time,” she says. The project under ideation for years has finally come to life. The name ‘Agam’ is derived from Agananuru, which looks at the internal aspect of life. “We wanted to talk about the life we live, the personal aspect of being queer. That is why we zeroed in on this name,” she adds.
From launching queer memoirs to panel discussions, the event is set to platform over 40 writers and activists. Some of the events include discussions on Dravidian politics and queer futures, Literature as resistance: Transmasculine voices and the screening of Amma’s Pride, among other events.
The event will host many popular faces like Thol Thirumavalavan (VCK president), Sasha (Transgender rights activist & politician), Rajiv Gandhi (President of the DMK students wing), among others. It has been organised by Vandarkuzhali Karthikeyan (Festival convenor), Kalai (Curator), Abu, Karthik (Coordinators), along with Marakkah.
The two-day event will take place at the-YMCA Auditorium, Vepery, Chennai, on February 14 and 15.