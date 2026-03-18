Tamil Nadu: Out to catch gifts for voters, election flying squad nabs duo with 15 kg ganja

CHENNAI: An election flying squad, which was deployed to nab those who are transporting large amounts of cash and gifts that could be used to lure voters, seized 15 kg of ganja from a car during a vehicle check near Sriperumbudur.
Two youngsters from north India have been arrested in connection with the case.
As part of monitoring in the Sriperumbudur Assembly constituency, flying squads have been conducting vehicle checks to prevent the illegal transport of cash, valuables, and other items intended for distribution to voters.
During a routine vehicle check at the Sipcot junction in Pillaipakkam near Sriperumbudur on Wednesday morning, officials stopped a car that was speeding from Mudichur towards Sunguvarchathram.
Upon checking the vehicle, the police found 15 kg of ganja concealed inside. Officials said the contraband is estimated to be worth around 15 lakh.
The flying squad seized the ganja and the vehicle, and arrested two youngsters from north India.
They are being interrogated by the police and flying squad officials at the Sriperumbudur Revenue Divisional Office. Further investigation is on.