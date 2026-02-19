Tamil Nadu: Man, 2-year-old grandson killed in freak road accident

Unexpectedly, the 15-foot-long side wall of the mini-lorry reportedly detached and fell directly onto the autorickshaw, crushing it. On impact, Kanniyappan and his grandson, Melvin, sustained grievous injuries and died on the spot. The auto driver, Loganathan (35), along with Kanniyappan's son and daughter-in-law, suffered severe injuries.

On information, the Guduvanchery traffic Investigation police rushed to the spot and rescued the injured persons, who were admitted to the Tambaram Government Hospital for treatment. The bodies of the deceased were also sent to the same hospital for post-mortem examination.