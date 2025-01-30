Tamil Nadu: Kidney patient dad dies, doctor kills daughter who questioned him; bodies found in locked house months later

CHENNAI: The decomposed bodies of a father and daughter were discovered near Avadi, with initial investigations revealing that the daughter was killed by a doctor who was treating the father for renal failure.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, Samuel Shankar, 70, a resident of Vellore, was suffering from kidney failure and undergoing dialysis. He was living with his daughter in a rented house at Thirumullaivoyal. For the past few months, their house had been locked. Later, after a foul smell started emanating from the house, their neighbours informed the police, the report added.

Upon receiving information, the police arrived at the scene, broke open the door, and found the decomposed bodies of Samuel and his daughter.

The police recovered the bodies and sent them to the Kilpauk Government Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

In connection with the deaths, the police have arrested Samuel Ebenezer, the doctor in charge of Samuel Shankar's dialysis treatment.

Initial probe revealed that Samuel Shankar had passed away a few months ago despite treatment, following which his daughter had engaged in a heated argument with Ebenezer. During the argument, Ebenezer pushed the woman, which led to her death. Fearing consequences, Ebenezer locked Samuel Shankar's house and fled, the report added.