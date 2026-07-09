Tamil Nadu handicraft corporation hosts mega expo at Egmore Museum till July 19

CHENNAI: Poompuhar, the Tamil Nadu Handicrafts Development Corporation, has organised a "Grand Handicrafts Exhibition and Sale" at the Government Museum Complex in Egmore. Opened on Tuesday (July 7), the expo will remain open till July 19.
Over 33 stalls feature a wide array of handicrafts, ranging from panchaloha idols, Thanjavur paintings and art plates, brass lamps, and garments to Rajasthani dolls, bamboo and jute products, intricate wooden carvings and stone sculptures.
The exhibition was inaugurated with the goal of providing a platform for artisans across India to showcase their creations, safeguard India's ancient craft heritage, uplift the livelihoods of traditional artisans, and foster greater public appreciation for indigenous handicrafts.
Poompuhar has invited the public to visit the expo and purchase crafts directly from the makers, as it plays a vital role in preserving and nurturing the nation's historic craft traditions.
R Anitha, a vendor at the expo, has featured products like handbags, roti boxes, baskets, mats, and wall holders, priced between Rs 100 and Rs 4,000 at her stall. These products are made from the Kauna and Sabai grass and date leaves.
Pointing out the initial turnout, Anitha said, "I usually participate in private expos, but this time I put up a stall here at the Egmore Museum. The visitor footfall is less right now, but I am expecting the event to draw bigger crowds over the weekend."
The event was inaugurated on Tuesday by the Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), P Mathan Raja. TN Venkatesh, Principal Secretary to the Government (Handlooms, Handicrafts, Textiles, and Khadi Department), and S Amirtha Jyothi, Managing Director of the Tamil Nadu Handicrafts Development Corporation, were also present at the event.