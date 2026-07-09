Tamil Nadu handicraft corporation hosts mega expo at Egmore Museum till July 19

Over 33 stalls feature a wide array of handicrafts, ranging from panchaloha idols, Thanjavur paintings and art plates, brass lamps, and garments to Rajasthani dolls, bamboo and jute products, intricate wooden carvings and stone sculptures.

The exhibition was inaugurated with the goal of providing a platform for artisans across India to showcase their creations, safeguard India's ancient craft heritage, uplift the livelihoods of traditional artisans, and foster greater public appreciation for indigenous handicrafts.