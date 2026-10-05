Tamil Nadu government eyes land along HC road to double Fort-Beach line

The Fort-Beach stretch is the last link of the MRTS route towards Chennai Beach, through which trains from the southern corridor have to enter and leave the Beach terminal. The section is currently single-line, which restricts operations.



"With the Reserve Bank of India refusing to part with the land sought for the expansion, we have proposed an alternative plan involving the use of 3-4 metres of space along the Corporation road on the High Court side for the additional track," I Jeyakumar, Special Officer, CUMTA, told DT Next.

The additional line is expected to bring the interval down from around 20 minutes to about 5 minutes.



"Railways is working on the proposal. There will be an additional cost, which we will have to bear, and the idea is to complete the doubling within these two years," Jeyakumar said.