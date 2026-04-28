Tamil Nadu cops rush to High Court seeking clarity on liquor possession limit order

During a routine check at the Allpettai check post near the Puducherry–Tamil Nadu border in Cuddalore, the police stopped a vehicle driven by Vallarasu, a resident of Kattumylore in Cuddalore. When they checked, the officials found one bottle of brandy (750 ml), one bottle of rum (750 ml), and one bottle of rum (180 ml).

As they were liquor sold in Puducherry, the sale of which is banned in Tamil Nadu, the police seized the bottles and booked a case against Vallarasu. While the case was pending trial before the Judicial Magistrate–II, Cuddalore, he approached the High Court seeking to quash the proceedings.