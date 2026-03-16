Tamil Nadu candidates get only 5 days for nominations

Addressing reporters at the Secretariat following the poll announcement by the Election Commission of India, Patnaik said as per schedule, nominations were to be filed from March 30 to April 6; however, due to three public holidays coming in between, the effective number of working days available for filing nominations will only be five instead of eight.

She also noted that the total number of voters in TN has increased from 5.67 crore to 5.69 crore after updates made following the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.