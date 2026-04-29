Tamil Nadu: 3-yr-old boy dies after falling into septic tank

The deceased child, Darshan, was the only son of Mohanraj and Kavitha, a couple from Tindivanam. The family had been living in a rented house at Mevalur village near Sriperumbudur for the past two years. Police said the septic tank at the house had a damaged and unsafe cover for a long time. The couple had complained several times to the house owner and requested repairs, but no action was taken.

On Tuesday evening, Darshan was playing in front of the house when he suddenly went missing. A search in the surrounding area was futile. The parents checked the open septic tank, and initially, nothing was visible. However, fearing the worst, Mohanraj entered the tank, searched and found his son's body submerged.