Tambaram’s 24x7 water supply plan to take public-private partnership route in 6 areas

The consultancy will update the water-supply DPR prepared in 2023 for the entire Tambaram Corporation.

The move comes as Tambaram’s existing water-supply system remains dependent on multiple sources and agencies, with the document identifying intermittent supply, inadequate per-capita availability and low distribution pressure among the problems that need to be addressed. The earlier DPR, completed in 2023, is now being revisited to factor in the Corporation’s latest population, development, infrastructure, water demand and cost estimates.

The 24x7 plan is for the entire Corporation, including the 15 village panchayats that are yet to be merged. Implementation will be in phases, with the six areas newly added: Sembakkam, Madambakkam, Chittalapakkam, Tiruneermalai, Perungalthur and Peerkankaranai forming Phase I; Tambaram, Pammal, Pallavaram and Anagaputhur forming Phase II, and 15 village panchayat areas forming Phase III. Separate financial models and project structures will be prepared for the phases.