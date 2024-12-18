Tambaram–Kochuveli-Tambaram weekly spl trains to stop at Varkala Sivagiri station

CHENNAI: Southern Railway (SR) on Wednesday notified that the Tambaram – Thiruvananthapuram North (Kochuveli)- Tambaram AC Weekly Special express trains will be provided with additional stoppage at Varkala Sivagiri Station with effect from December 20.

Train No 06035 Tambaram – Thiruvananthapuram North (Kochuveli) AC Weekly Special leaving Tambaram at 7.30 pm on December 20 and 27. It will arrive at Varkala Sivagiri station at 10.25 am and depart by 10.26 am and reach Thiruvananthapuram North at 11.30 am, the next day.

In return, Train No 06036 Thiruvananthapuram North (Kochuveli) – Tambaram Weekly AC Special leaves Thiruvananthapuram North (Kochuveli) at 3.25 pm on December 22 and 29. It will arrive at Varkala Sivagiri station at 3.57 pm and depart by 3.58 pm and reach Tambaram at 7.35 am, the next day, a release issued by Southern Railway (SR) said.