Tambaram-Villupuram passenger trains partially cancelled due to maintenance work

CHENNAI: Southern Railway has announced changes in the operation of Tambaram-Villupuram passenger train services due to maintenance work being carried out at Vikravandi and Mundiyampakkam yards, said a Daily Thanthi report..
The passenger train leaving Tambaram at 9.40 am for Villupuram will be partially cancelled between Perani and Villupuram on Tuesday (March 17).
Similarly, the passenger train departing from Villupuram at 1.30 pm and heading towards Chennai Beach will be partially cancelled between Villupuram and Perani on the same day.
On March 18, the Tambaram-Villupuram passenger train leaving Tambaram at 9.40 am will be partially cancelled between Vikravandi and Villupuram.
On the same day, the passenger train departing Villupuram at 1.30 pm for Chennai Beach will be partially cancelled between Villupuram and Vikravandi.