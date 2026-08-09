Tambaram: Sanitation workers boycott work over low wages, PF dues

Tambaram Corporation's 70 wards are split into five zones, with private contractors supplying staff for door-to-door garbage collection.

Protesters alleged that the contractor was paying them well below the government-mandated monthly salary of Rs 21,000. They stressed that chronic delays in wage disbursement made it difficult to pay house rent and cover basic domestic expenses.

Workers also pointed out gaps in their PF accounts, demanding immediate verification and prompt crediting of pending contributions.

In addition, staff raised concerns about harsh treatment by private supervisors. A key point of contention involved recyclable waste, such as plastic and cardboard, collected during daily rounds. Workers explained that selling these items directly to scrap vendors yields around Rs 500. However, supervisors allegedly force them to hand over the materials, pay them barely Rs 200, and threaten them with termination if they object.