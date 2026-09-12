Tambaram | Rs 414 to Rs 4,760: Senior citizen flags property tax hike after multiple changes to assessment number

She was asked to clear dues for the period from 2016-17 to 2020-21 at the revised rate, following which she paid Rs 45,140 in March 2023 and Rs 40,106 in August 2023 towards subsequent dues, taking the total to Rs 85,246. Kamala, however, questioned why the assessment itself had to be removed because of arrears.

“They can collect a fine for that instead. Besides that, we’ve paid the penalty, the fine, and everything else,” she said.

When the new assessment 009/036/902725 was created, the property was placed under Ward 036, although it belonged to Ward 035. After raising the issue, the assessment was changed again. She fumed: “How can they remove us from the system without asking us or telling us? Why is my tax so high when my neighbours in the same building continue to pay around Rs 424 as half-yearly tax?”

Kamala has sought an explanation for the cancellation of the earlier assessment, the creation of successive new assessment numbers, the change in ward classification and the basis for the revised tax. She has also sought a refund of the amount collected under the earlier assessments. Despite repeated attempts, Tambaram Corporation refused to comment on the matter.