Tambaram police launches AI-based WhatsApp chatbot

The chatbot, available in Tamil and English, can be accessed by sending 'Hi' to '93442 22100' on WhatsApp or by scanning the QR code issued by the police. The chatbot enables users to share their live location with the police during emergencies. It also features a 'Track My Journey' option, allowing women travelling alone to register their journey details and seek police assistance if there are unusual delays or route deviations.

Citizens can also anonymously report drug trafficking, suspicious movements, offences against women, public nuisance and other illegal activities through the platform.

Users can also locate the nearest police station, access online services to register cybercrime complaints and use the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal to block or trace lost or stolen mobile phones.