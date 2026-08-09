Tambaram police launches AI-based WhatsApp chatbot

CHENNAI: The Tambaram City police on Saturday launched an AI-powered WhatsApp chatbot, 'Tambaram What'sCop', to provide police services, improve access to emergency assistance and strengthen public engagement.
The chatbot, available in Tamil and English, can be accessed by sending 'Hi' to '93442 22100' on WhatsApp or by scanning the QR code issued by the police. The chatbot enables users to share their live location with the police during emergencies. It also features a 'Track My Journey' option, allowing women travelling alone to register their journey details and seek police assistance if there are unusual delays or route deviations.
Citizens can also anonymously report drug trafficking, suspicious movements, offences against women, public nuisance and other illegal activities through the platform.
Users can also locate the nearest police station, access online services to register cybercrime complaints and use the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal to block or trace lost or stolen mobile phones.
The service allows residents to report traffic congestion and traffic violations by uploading photographs along with geo-tagged locations. People travelling out of town can register details of locked houses, enabling night patrol teams to monitor the premises.
The chatbot also provides contact details of night patrol officers deployed in local areas between 10 pm and 6 am.
In addition, the platform offers information on cyber safety, road safety, drug abuse prevention, women's safety and legal awareness.
Tambaram City Police appealed to women, students, parents, educational institutions, resident welfare associations and members of the public to make use of the chatbot and its services to improve safety, enhance communication with the police and facilitate faster emergency response.