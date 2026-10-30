Tambaram police introduce Smart Khaki Beat System with 73 equipped motorcycles

CHENNAI: The Tambaram City Police on Friday launched the ‘Smart Khaki Beat System’ with 73 specially equipped motorcycles to strengthen patrolling, improve police visibility and enhance public safety.
The system was inaugurated by Tambaram City Police Commissioner Dr A Amalraj at the Armed Reserve Headquarters in Paduvancherry on October 30.
The motorcycles have been equipped with modern policing devices, including public address systems, walkie-talkies, body-worn cameras, Android mobile phones, blinking lights, sirens with light bars and equipment boxes. They also carry lathis, helmets and reflective jackets.
Under the initiative, beat patrols will be conducted round the clock in three shifts to ensure continuous police presence and strengthen crime prevention.
The system is also expected to improve communication and coordination among police personnel and facilitate swift responses to emergency calls made through the 100 helpline. It will also help police provide prompt assistance to the public and address grievances.