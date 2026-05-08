Tambaram: Man who argued with friends over Vijay forming govt attempts suicide

CHENNAI: A 42-year-old fan of Vijay was admitted to the ICU at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) after allegedly attempting suicide following an argument with friends over Vijay’s chances of forming the government.
The incident took place in the Selaiyur-Sembakkam area near Tambaram. The victim, identified as Marimuthu, works as a mason and is said to be a devoted Vijay supporter.
According to police, Marimuthu had been drinking with friends on Thursday night after returning from work. During the gathering, a heated argument reportedly broke out after his friends claimed that Vijay would not be able to form the government.
Upset over the argument, Marimuthu returned home in a distressed state and informed his wife that he could not bear hearing that Vijay would fail to form the government. He then made an attempt to take his life.
His wife rushed him to the Tambaram Government Hospital where he was given emergency treatment. As his heartbeat was found to be irregular, doctors later shifted him to the RGGGH Chennai for advanced treatment. He is currently undergoing intensive care.
Based on information received from the hospital, Selaiyur Police have registered a case and launched an investigation.
Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable.
In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call --- Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060; Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090; Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726; Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102; Tele MANAS: 14416, or download Tele MANAS mobile app