Tambaram: Man who argued with friends over Vijay forming govt attempts suicide

The incident took place in the Selaiyur-Sembakkam area near Tambaram. The victim, identified as Marimuthu, works as a mason and is said to be a devoted Vijay supporter.

According to police, Marimuthu had been drinking with friends on Thursday night after returning from work. During the gathering, a heated argument reportedly broke out after his friends claimed that Vijay would not be able to form the government.

Upset over the argument, Marimuthu returned home in a distressed state and informed his wife that he could not bear hearing that Vijay would fail to form the government. He then made an attempt to take his life.