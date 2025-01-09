Tambaram Corporation lacks underground drainage, roads, clean drinking water

CHENNAI: Despite being touted as one of the fastest growing real estate suburbs near the city, Tambaram Corporation has been besieged with never-ending woes. The height of irony is that even the residents prefer Tambaram to have remained a municipality, as they believe that becoming a Corporation has made simple civic problems more complex.

They wouldn’t be completely wrong as hiked taxes and stagnant development are the harsh realities that continue to plague them even after Tambaram became a Corporation in August 2021.

In 2021, the State government merged the municipalities of Tambaram, Pammal, Sembakkam, Anagaputhur, and Pallavaram, and the town panchayats of Chitlapakkam, Madambakkam, Perungalathur, Peerkankaranai and Tiruneermalai to form the Tambaram Corporation. The upgrade was welcomed by residents, but three-plus years later, the novelty has worn off, reality is sinking in.

Residents claim that increased taxes are the only achievement of the civic body in the three years of its inception. “Residents of Pallavaram were particularly disappointed as they had hoped their municipality would merge with the Chennai Corporation, which would help them to avail all the basic amenities provided by the civic body,” opined V Santhanam, a Chromepet-based social activist.

Stagnated sewage water in a residential area

“Authorities at the Tambaram Corporation have not fulfilled any of their promises. We requested the repair of 48 roads in Perungalathur and Peerkankaranai three years ago. Riddled with potholes, they need serious overhauling. But, as of now, only eight of them have been mended,” lamented Mahendra Boopathi, president of Perungalathur Welfare Association.

Murugaiyan, an activist from Jamin Rayapettah in Chromepet, pointed to the pitiful condition of the roads in Ward 23, where many schools are located. “The road condition deteriorates further when it rains. While going to school, children suffer when vehicles go over the muddy water and it splashes on their uniforms. Despite multiple complaints to the Tambaram Corporation, no authorities have made an effort to repair the roads,” he stated.

Ranging from drainage, drinking water and street lighting to park maintenance and building plan approvals, residents fume over the failure of the Tambaram Corporation in giving them even basic infrastructure, and alleged that the Corporation was merged without proper planning.

One of the main drawbacks of the transformation to a Corporation was the lack of access to authorities. The executive officer (EO) of a town panchayat or the commissioner of the municipality was available to hold grievance redressal, but now the public claimed that it was impossible to speak to authorities, and that even councillors do not visit their wards anymore.

“The Corporation’s official app was launched with so much anticipation, but it’s overflowing with all our queries and problems that have not been addressed,” averred John, another activist from Tambaram. “It feels like only those who are well-connected and networked can make heads turn at the Corporation, not the common man.”

When contacted, Tambaram Corporation Commissioner S Balachandar explained that residents’ main expectations are drinking water, drainage, and road facilities. “We expect more government funds this year to repair over 100 roads. The underground drainage work plan has been submitted to the State, and the work will begin when we receive the funds within 3 months,” he clarified. “More than 70 parks will be renovated this year at the cost of Rs 10 crore. Residents will be able to see the change this year.”