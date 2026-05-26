Tambaram Corporation fields new solid waste system to clear old yards

Under the new system, set up for Rs 8.15 crore, garbage collected every day will be processed and transported on the same day instead of being dumped in open grounds for several days.



The Tambaram Corporation has introduced this project on a trial basis and will soon implement it in other zones. The 70-ward civic body generates nearly 400 tonnes of garbage per day. Over 1,600 contract cleanliness workers and 400 garbage collection vehicles are deployed for operation.



The garbage collected from different parts of Tambaram has been dumped in Kannadapalayam, Kadaperi, Pammal Visweshapuram and Madambakkam, causing severe health and environmental problems for residents. The waste was later transported to a processing yard in Kolathur village near Singaperumal Koil for segregation and recycling. Every month, the Corporation spends around Rs 4 crore on the process.

But delays cause piling up of waste in dumping yards, leading to sanitary issues and foul smells. To solve this problem, the civic body has introduced a new system in Zone 4 (Perungalathur), where 100 tonnes of garbage are collected daily. Biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste are now separated immediately after collection. Biodegradable waste is sent directly to compost centres, while other waste is transferred through the new facility at Kannadapalayam.