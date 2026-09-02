Tambaram Corporation council meet: Complaints on civic issues unite DMK, AIADMK councillors

Councillors lamented facing irregular or non-existent piped water supply despite residents being charged water tax. They alleged that residential areas along Major Mukund Varadarajan Road in Selaiyur had not received piped drinking water for nearly 5 years.

They also complained about the government primary health centre in Ward 51, where medicines were often unavailable and doctors were not present during several working hours, leaving nurses to attend to patients. They also claimed that basic diagnostic facilities were not being provided properly.

The Opposition leader raised questions over the delay in extending the underground sewerage to areas that had been left out of the existing network and newly added areas. He pointed out that the previous government had announced an allocation of Rs 750 crore for the expansion and sought to know why the works had not commenced and what had happened to the funds.

Corporation officials said that efforts were underway to obtain a loan from the World Bank. Opposition councillors questioned why external funding was being sought when the government had already allocated funding. Later, AIADMK councillors staged a walkout.