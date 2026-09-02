Tambaram Corporation council meet: Complaints on civic governance unite DMK, AIADMK councillors

Chaired by DMK Mayor Vasanthakumari, 344 resolutions were passed at the Tambaram Corporation office.

Councillors said that despite funds being allocated for vaccination and sterilisation of stray dogs, the measures had failed to control their numbers. They demanded effective implementation of sterilisation and vaccination programmes.

They also said that many SWD had been damaged, silted up or encroached upon, and warned that residential areas could face waterlogging during the monsoon season if immediate restoration works were not taken up.