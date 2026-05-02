Tambaram Corporation building commercial complexes, toilets on waterbody, says plea; Madras High Court seeks reply

Hearing the matter, a division bench comprising Justices SM Subramaniam and K Surender directed the State Revenue Department and the Chengalpattu district administration to file their response, and adjourned the matter to after the summer vacation.

In his petition, advocate O Udhayakumar, a resident of Tirumangaiyalwarpuram in Tiruneermalai submitted that a land measuring approximately 0.745 ares, which is classified as "quarry pit" (Vettu Pallam), has existed for more than a century on land classified as government poramboke.