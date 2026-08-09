Tambaram cops raid apartment complexes near private university; no contraband found

As part of this special operation, 33 police teams led by three Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACP), carried out targeted searches and enforcement operations in Potheri, Adobe Valley Apartments, Iswarya Apartments and its surrounding areas, an official release stated.

Police teams searched rooms in apartment complexes and hostels housing students from other states. Not only students, but also outside visitors were stopped and their bags were thoroughly checked.

Police teams also inspected plant pots, decorative croton plants, climbers, and areas along compound walls within the residential premises. Police said they received information that drugs were being hidden in such places to avoid detection.