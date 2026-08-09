Tambaram cops raid apartment complexes near private university; no contraband found

CHENNAI: Tambaram City Police on Sunday conducted surprise searches at hostels and apartments in Maraimalai Nagar, Potheri and surrounding areas, which houses a large number of students, following tip-offs about drug abuse.
As part of this special operation, 33 police teams led by three Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACP), carried out targeted searches and enforcement operations in Potheri, Adobe Valley Apartments, Iswarya Apartments and its surrounding areas, an official release stated.
Police teams searched rooms in apartment complexes and hostels housing students from other states. Not only students, but also outside visitors were stopped and their bags were thoroughly checked.
Police teams also inspected plant pots, decorative croton plants, climbers, and areas along compound walls within the residential premises. Police said they received information that drugs were being hidden in such places to avoid detection.
“During the operation, no significant quantity of contraband was seized. However, the police teams utilise the opportunity to reinforce security and preventive measures among residents, apartment associations, property managers and homeowners,” the release added.
Tambaram City Police said that such checks would be done in residential areas in and around major educational institutions.
As part of the preventive measures, strict instructions were issued to apartment managers and property owners to conduct thorough background verification of all prospective and existing tenants. Property owners were also advised to ensure the CCTV surveillance systems remain functional and properly monitored and that the visitor registers be updated.
Tambaram City Police requested public to promptly report any information regarding drug trafficking, peddling or suspicious activities in their neighbourhood on ‘Tambaram What’sCop’ – 9344222100