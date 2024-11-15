Tambaram cops nab robbers targeting rail passengers

CHENNAI: The Tambaram police arrested two robbers near the Tambaram railway station on Tuesday for snatching valuables from commuters.

The action came after several complaints were received claiming robbers threatening pedestrians at knifepoint for their valuables near the railway station at night.

Sivakumar (19) of Karur, who works in a textile shop in T Nagar, was robbed of his smartphone and wallet by the duo near the railway station last week.

Following the incident, the Tambaram police formed a special team to monitor the railway premises and the bus stops nearby, especially at night.

The team observed Siva Kandan (32) of Villupuram and Elango (38) of Tiruvannamalai suspiciously waiting at the bus stop on Tuesday night. When checking them, police found both of them had knives on them.

During the investigation, it came to light that the duo targeted people who were alone near the railway station and bus stop and snatched their valuables. Siva Kandan and Elango were arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

Meanwhile, the Kancheepuram police arrested three history sheeters who attempted to flee during a vehicle check on Tuesday. Police intercepted the car and found sickles and knives inside.

During the inquiry, the trio were identified as Lenin (36), Naresh Babu (29) of Naduveerapattu and Barath (28) of Guduvanchery.

Lenin belongs to the A+ category as he has six murder cases and more than 20 attempted murder cases against him and was arrested in the Goondas Act six times. The trio were arrested and handed over to Tambaram Assistant Commissioner.