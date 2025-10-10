Taiwan National Day celebrated in Chennai

CHENNAI: Marking the 30th anniversary of Taiwan–India partnership, the Taipei Economic and Cultural Center in Chennai hosted the 114th National Day Reception here on Thursday.

The event saw the enthusiastic participation of overseas Taiwanese and business representatives from southern India, as well as senior local officials and Members of Parliament from Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, an official release on Friday said.

"In his remarks, Director-General Stephen Hsu noted that Taiwanese investment in India has doubled in the past eight years, while the number of Taiwanese enterprises has tripled--especially with significant growth in southern India," the release added.

He further highlighted that bilateral trade increased by 15 per cent from January to August this year compared to the same period last year, "underscoring the dynamic nature of Taiwan–India economic relations," it added.

"DG Hsu also emphasized the remarkable progress in educational exchanges between Taiwan and India, as more Indian students have been awarded Taiwan scholarships to pursue higher education in Taiwan—many of whom have inspiring success stories."

"He cited Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin's post on social media 'X', which shared the touching story of a girl from a remote village who, after receiving a scholarship from Taiwan's Ministry of Education, traveled to Taiwan to study mechanical engineering," the release added.

Tamil Nadu IT Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, Lok Sabha MPs Kalanidhi Veeraswamy (Tamil Nadu) and Dr Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu (Andhra Pradesh) and TN MLA Dr Ezhilan Naganathan were among the participants