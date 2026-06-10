Tailor regains full use of hand after rare nerve surgery at Stanley Hospital

The surgery, carried out in early 2025, involved reconstruction of a 10-cm gap in the median nerve using a basilic vein taken from the patient’s arm, a procedure doctors said had not been attempted earlier for such a long nerve defect.

After nearly one-and-a-half years of observation, the patient has recovered fully and returned to work. He had been suffering from severe pain in his left forearm for several years, making it difficult for him to continue his tailoring profession. Medical examinations later revealed a 10-cm tumour in the median nerve.