Tailor regains full use of hand after rare nerve surgery at Stanley Hospital

CHENNAI: Doctors at the Government Stanley Medical College and Hospital have performed what they describe as a first-of-its-kind nerve reconstruction surgery, helping a 40-year-old tailor regain full use of his left hand after removal of a large tumour from a major nerve.
The surgery, carried out in early 2025, involved reconstruction of a 10-cm gap in the median nerve using a basilic vein taken from the patient’s arm, a procedure doctors said had not been attempted earlier for such a long nerve defect.
After nearly one-and-a-half years of observation, the patient has recovered fully and returned to work. He had been suffering from severe pain in his left forearm for several years, making it difficult for him to continue his tailoring profession. Medical examinations later revealed a 10-cm tumour in the median nerve.
Doctors also diagnosed him with Neurofibromatosis, a condition that causes multiple nerve tumours across the body. Explaining the complexity of the case, Dr GS Radhakrishnan, HoD, Plastic Surgery, Stanley hospital, said, “The affected portion of the nerve had to be removed completely. Usually, such surgeries are performed only for nerve gaps measuring 4-5 centimetres. In this case, the gap measured 10 cm. We could not use the conventional nerve grafting method because the patient had nerve tumours in several parts of the body.”
At one stage, the doctors did not find any standard options. “That was when we decided to use the basilic vein to bridge the nerve gap,” he added. “The patient has regained movement and touch sensation in the hand. He has resumed tailoring work, rides a two-wheeler and there has been no recurrence of the tumour.”
Hospital authorities said that similar treatment in private hospitals could cost more than Rs 2 lakh. However, the entire treatment, including surgery and follow-up care, was covered under the Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme (CMCHIS).
The surgery was performed by a medical team led by Dr Radhakrishnan, with support from Stanley Medical College dean Dr Aravind, Medical Superintendent Dr Jyothi Kumar, Resident Medical Officer Dr Vanitha Malar and nursing staff.
Hospital officials said that the successful outcome highlighted the ability of government hospitals to handle advanced reconstructive procedures under the State health insurance scheme.