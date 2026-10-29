T Nagar water woes: Minister Anand facilitates pipeline installation within a day of residents’ plea

Anand, who represents T Nagar in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, visited the residential locality on Monday, October 26 to distribute welfare assistance and interact with residents.

During the interaction, residents highlighted the persistent drinking water problem in their neighbourhood, saying those returning home from work faced considerable difficulty in accessing water. They urged the minister to intervene and find an early solution.

After hearing their concerns, Anand assured them that he would take up the issue with the officials concerned and expedite remedial measures. He held discussions with the relevant officials on Tuesday, October 27, following which a Metro Water pipeline was installed in Lalithapuram A Block.

Minister N Anand said the action reflected the State government’s emphasis on responding promptly to public grievances and addressing essential needs.