T Nagar families caught between patta and NOC in 20-year fight for electricity

This is despite the Tamil Nadu electricity regulations allowing connections to houses on poramboke land under certain conditions.

More than 230 families live in the two settlements, which have been occupied for several generations. The demand for electricity came to the fore again on September 9, when more than 50 residents staged a protest outside the substation on Bazullah Road.

“We’re asking for electricity for decades, They had provided water and sewer connections but they drew the line on electricity,” said Ravi, a resident from Muthureddy Thottam. “We’re tired of repeated protests.”