Symbols, identity and the battle for India’s soul

It came from the India I see today, where violence is sometimes accepted or even celebrated, minorities are attacked and empathy seems to be fading.

The constant anger, both online and in real life, made me reflect on how we got here. I began to think about the dreams and aspirations of the nation at Independence in 1947 and at the time of the Constitution’s adoption in 1950. What kind of India did we want to create? Those ideals of coexistence, justice, truth and fraternity are embedded in the symbols we chose: the emblem, flag, anthem, motto, and Preamble.