SWD works on Basin Elephant Gate Rd cause traffic chaos in Pulianthope

CHENNAI: Ongoing storm water drain (SWD) works on Basin Elephant Gate Road in Pulianthope have led to severe traffic congestion in the area, causing inconvenience to motorists, commuters and office-goers.
Basin Elephant Gate Road, a key arterial road connecting Basin Bridge and Choolai, is used by thousands of motorists every day.
As part of the SWD project, a section of the road has been dug up, leaving only a narrow stretch for vehicular movement, resulting in heavy traffic snarls. To ease congestion, Elephant Gate Road has been made a one-way route for vehicles travelling from Basin Bridge towards Choolai Roundabout.
Similarly, vehicles travelling from Choolai Roundabout towards Perambur, Vyasarpadi and Pulianthope have been diverted via DeMellows Road to reach Perambur. These vehicles are not permitted to use Elephant Gate Road.
However, some motorists continue to violate traffic rules and use the restricted routes, further worsening congestion in the area. Rahul, a long-time resident pointed out, “Water has stagnated at the work site and stones are scattered on the road, causing difficulties for two-wheeler riders. Dust generated from the construction work also causes eye irritation to motorists.”
According to a senior official at the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), “SWD works are being carried out for a stretch of around 500 metres from the Amudham Fair Price Shop junction on Demellows Road to the Elephant Gate Road junction. The works have been underway for more than 10 days, and are expected to continue for over another month. Traffic police have to announce alternative routes to reduce congestion, and also urge motorists to use the designated diversions.”