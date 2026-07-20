SWD works on Basin Elephant Gate Rd cause traffic chaos in Pulianthope

Basin Elephant Gate Road, a key arterial road connecting Basin Bridge and Choolai, is used by thousands of motorists every day.

As part of the SWD project, a section of the road has been dug up, leaving only a narrow stretch for vehicular movement, resulting in heavy traffic snarls. To ease congestion, Elephant Gate Road has been made a one-way route for vehicles travelling from Basin Bridge towards Choolai Roundabout.