SWD work narrows Ormes Road, triggers traffic woes in Kilpauk

CHENNAI: Construction of a stormwater drain along Ormes Road in Kilpauk has led to significant traffic congestion, with soil dumped along the sides reducing the effective width of the carriageway, causing inconvenience to motorists and residents.
The ongoing work, which stretches from Arulmigu Pathala Ponniamman Temple to Kilpauk Garden Road, covers a total length of 960 metres. Of this, around 400 metres have been completed, while approximately 550 metres remain pending. The narrowed road space has made commuting difficult, especially during peak hours.
Ashok, a resident of the locality, said he faces daily challenges navigating the stretch. “I use Manikeswari Street to reach my home. With soil dumped on both sides, the road has become too narrow, making it difficult to manoeuvre bikes and cars. During evenings, traffic builds up, and vehicles are stuck in long queues. It also affects those travelling in emergencies. The work should be completed quickly, and the road should be restored at the earliest,” he said.
Corporation officials said the work has been under way for about a month. They noted that excavation is being carried out cautiously to avoid damage to essential service lines such as drinking water pipelines, electric cables and telecommunication networks. This has limited the pace of work, resulting in temporary delays, they said.
Officials added that the excavated soil has been placed along the roadside in certain stretches due to space constraints, contributing to congestion. Pointing out that the drain is being constructed using concrete to ensure greater depth and durability, aimed at preventing water stagnation during the monsoon, they said safety measures, including barricading, have been put in place until the concrete sets fully. Upon completion, the excavated soil will be refilled, and the road will be restored to its original condition, officials said.