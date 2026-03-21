SWD work narrows Ormes Road, triggers traffic woes in Kilpauk

The ongoing work, which stretches from Arulmigu Pathala Ponniamman Temple to Kilpauk Garden Road, covers a total length of 960 metres. Of this, around 400 metres have been completed, while approximately 550 metres remain pending. The narrowed road space has made commuting difficult, especially during peak hours.

Ashok, a resident of the locality, said he faces daily challenges navigating the stretch. “I use Manikeswari Street to reach my home. With soil dumped on both sides, the road has become too narrow, making it difficult to manoeuvre bikes and cars. During evenings, traffic builds up, and vehicles are stuck in long queues. It also affects those travelling in emergencies. The work should be completed quickly, and the road should be restored at the earliest,” he said.