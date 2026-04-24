Swathi murder: Madras HC dismisses plea against NHRC closure of probe into Ramkumar’s death

Aggrieved by the order, his father Paramasivam filed a writ petition before the High Court seeking to quash the NHRC's order on the ground that it had been passed without conducting an independent inquiry, and also sought to direct the commission to undertake a fresh investigation into the circumstances surrounding his son's death.

When the matter came up for hearing before a division bench comprising Chief Justice SA Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan, the NHRC submitted that the complaint had been duly taken cognizance of by the commission, a report had been called for, and an inquiry had been conducted. After considering the report, it was concluded that Ramkumar had died by suicide. After finding that no intervention was required, the complaint was closed, it said.