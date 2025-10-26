Suspected of killing daughter: Chennai Man out on bail booked again for threatening spouse
Satish was arrested in July in connection with the alleged murder of his daughter Steffi (6), who was found dead with a slit throat inside a hotel room near the airport.
CHENNAI: Out on bail in connection with the murder of his six-year-old daughter in a hotel room earlier this year, a man has been threatening his estranged wife and her family members. The woman has filed a complaint with the city police.
Police arrested Satish stating that he murdered his daughter to exact revenge on his wife, Rebecca, with whom he had a marital dispute. Satish, who was released from prison on conditional bail a few days ago, has been allegedly threatening Rebecca and her relatives through phone calls and social media messages, according to her complaint.
Following the consistent harassment, Rebecca filed a complaint at the Otteri station. “We’re collecting digital evidence based on the complaint and will be taking action based on the findings,” police sources said.