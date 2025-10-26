Suspected of killing daughter: Chennai Man out on bail booked again for threatening spouse

CHENNAI: Out on bail in connection with the murder of his six-year-old daughter in a hotel room earlier this year, a man has been threatening his estranged wife and her family members. The woman has filed a complaint with the city police.

Satish was arrested in July in connection with the alleged murder of his daughter Steffi (6), who was found dead with a slit throat inside a hotel room near the airport.

Police arrested Satish stating that he murdered his daughter to exact revenge on his wife, Rebecca, with whom he had a marital dispute. Satish, who was released from prison on conditional bail a few days ago, has been allegedly threatening Rebecca and her relatives through phone calls and social media messages, according to her complaint.

Following the consistent harassment, Rebecca filed a complaint at the Otteri station. “We’re collecting digital evidence based on the complaint and will be taking action based on the findings,” police sources said.