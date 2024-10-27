Surviving to thriving: Celebrating the bravery of these 25 women

CHENNAI: Beauty from within is what Dr Sruthi Kishan strongly believes in and the latest edition of the World Beauty Icon award presented to them in the city stands proof to it. 21 acid attack and four burn victim survivors, identified from across India were chosen for the award. “The goal of the campaign is to set up a chain of salons in order to honour these ‘sheros’ and to make them financially independent. They are all warriors in their own way,” says Dr Sruthi Kishan, the organiser of Faces Foundation. The event was done in collaboration with social activists, Alok Dixit and Ajeet Singh’s Chhanv Foundation.

The survivors were also given hands-on training on several make up aspects such as bridal makeup, hair extensions, saree draping and makeup. “The first phase of training took place in Chennai for a week and the certificates were awarded on October 25. “Actor-producer Vishal Krishna awarded them the certificates and also presented them with professional makeup kits. He met them for lunch and also had the menu curated to their personal needs and gave them a motivational talk,” adds Dr Sruthi.

She tells us that the phase 2 of the training will take place in Delhi. “It will be an extensive 90-day training. Also, a network of dermatologists and plastic surgeons from Bhopal and Mumbai will offer them free cosmetic treatments,” Sruthi Kishan tells us.

Talking to DT Next, Vishal Krishna says that listening to their stories moved him. “I met with them for a good couple of hours and I was touched as well as at the same time, it raised several questions for me. Such incidents remind us of why instant justice is the need of the hour. Men, who put their lives at stake are walking scot-free and are putting more women’s lives at risk. They need to be punished and this is a classic example of ‘Justice delayed is justice denied’. Kudos to Sruthi and team for giving them a ray of hope,” he added.