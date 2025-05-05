Sunday rain causes power outages in Mahabalipuram

CHENNAI: Gusty winds slammed Mahabalipuram on Sunday evening, uprooting trees, causing power outages and disrupting traffic in several areas.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, an electricity pole fell on Lighthouse Road and damaged electricity wires.

A sudden spell of thunderstorms and heavy rain on Sunday evening brought much-needed relief from the scorching summer heat in Chennai.

The continuous rainfall accompanied by strong winds led to waterlogging in major areas, including East Raja Street.

On Sunday, the power supply was suspended in many areas due to damaged electricity poles and wires as a safety precaution.

The power was restored on Monday morning, reports added.

Mahabalipuram Municipality workers cleared the fallen trees on the roads to prevent traffic disruption.

Cleanliness workers were involved in removing storm debris from the affected areas.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has forecast that thunderstorms and lightning with light rain are likely to occur in some areas in the city on Monday.