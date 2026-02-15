Sunday bakes comfort

INGREDIENTS
To cook the pasta: 1 cup macaroni pasta | 4 cups water | 1 teaspoon oil | Salt to taste
For the sause: 2 tablespoons butter | 2 tablespoons flour (maida) | 2 cups milk, boiled and cooled | ¼ teaspoon pepper powder | ½ teaspoon paprika powder | A pinch of nutmeg powder |1 cup cheddar cheese, grated | ½ cup processed or mozzarella cheese | Salt to taste
For the topping: 2 tablespoons butter | ¼ cup breadcrumbs (Panko recommended) | ¼ cup cheddar cheese | 2 tablespoons processed cheese
HOW TO MAKE
Bring water to a rolling boil in a large pot. Add oil and salt, then stir in the macaroni. Cook until fork-tender, about 5 to 6 minutes depending on the pasta variety. Reserve ½ cup of the pasta cooking water, drain the rest, and rinse the pasta briefly with cold water to stop further cooking. Set aside.
In a heavy-bottomed pan over low heat, melt the butter. Add the flour and whisk quickly until smooth, making sure no dry flour remains. Immediately pour in the milk, whisking continuously to prevent lumps. Keep stirring until the sauce thickens and coats the back of a ladle.
Add salt, pepper, paprika, and nutmeg. Mix well. Stir in the grated cheddar and processed or mozzarella cheese until fully melted and smooth. Add the cooked macaroni and mix until well coated. The mixture should be creamy and slightly gooey, so it stays moist while baking.
Preheat the oven to 190°C for 10 minutes. In a small pan, melt butter and toast the breadcrumbs until golden brown.
Transfer the mac and cheese to a baking dish. Sprinkle the toasted breadcrumbs evenly over the top, followed by the cheddar and processed cheese. Bake at 190°C for 30 minutes until golden and bubbly.
Serve hot.
INGREDIENTS
2 cups rolled oats | ½ cup brown sugar | 1 tablespoon butter | 1 cup milk (can substitute with coconut milk) | ½ cup water | ½ teaspoon vanilla essence
HOW TO MAKE
Preheat the oven to180°C.
In a mixer jar, add 1½ cups of rolled oats along with brown sugar, milk, butter, vanilla essence, and water. Blend for a few seconds until the mixture comes together. The texture should be slightly coarse, not too smooth.
Transfer the mixture to a mixing bowl and stir in the remaining ½ cup of rolled oats. Mix well. The batter should be slightly thick yet spreadable.
If it feels too thick, add a little more water to adjust the consistency.
Grease an 8x8-inch baking tray with butter and spread the mixture evenly into the tray.
Bake at 180°C for 40 to 45 minutes, or until the top turns golden brown.
Remove from the oven and allow it to cool completely before cutting into squares.
Serve warm with milk and enjoy.