Sunday bakes comfort

HOW TO MAKE

Bring water to a rolling boil in a large pot. Add oil and salt, then stir in the macaroni. Cook until fork-tender, about 5 to 6 minutes depending on the pasta variety. Reserve ½ cup of the pasta cooking water, drain the rest, and rinse the pasta briefly with cold water to stop further cooking. Set aside.

In a heavy-bottomed pan over low heat, melt the butter. Add the flour and whisk quickly until smooth, making sure no dry flour remains. Immediately pour in the milk, whisking continuously to prevent lumps. Keep stirring until the sauce thickens and coats the back of a ladle.