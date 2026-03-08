Chennai's Van Dough Cafe blends global pizzas with local flavors

When asked why the name Van Dough, Vignesh shares, “We wanted a name that reflects our artisanal pizzas. Even our ambience and cutlery are quite artistic.” The team brainstormed with different ideas to give a regional touch to the dishes. “Instead of sun-dried tomatoes, we use naatu thakkali as pizza sauce. For toppings, we opt for pichchu potta kozhi varuval and Mangalore ghee roast on pizzas,” he adds.

Talking about how youngsters enter the field, seeing just the positives, Vignesh notes, “The competition in Chennai is strong. There is a lot of glamour associated with the culinary field, and people think it is easy to earn a living. However, they have to watch out for the failure probability also. In my opinion, a balanced team is the foundation.