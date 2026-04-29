Summer tourism special: Direct flights launched between Chennai and Bagdogra

CHENNAI: To facilitate travel for tourists heading to hill stations and tourist destinations during the summer holidays, Air India Express is launching a new direct flight service from Chennai to the hill station destination of Bagdogra in West Bengal, starting from May 1.
The flight will operate six days a week, excluding Mondays. The flight departs from Chennai's Domestic Terminal 4 at 3:45 PM and arrives in Bagdogra at 6:20 PM. Similarly, the return flight departs from Bagdogra at 9:45 AM and arrives in Chennai at 12:20 PM.
As summer vacations begin across the country, many families are planning trips to various tourist spots. To escape the summer heat, a large number of people prefer visiting hill stations. In response, Air India Express announced direct flights from Chennai to Bagdogra, which serves as a gateway to the Eastern Himalayas.
Further, as part of its summer special schedule, Air India Express has announced the commencement of additional flights to 11 other cities, including Pune, Mumbai, Kochi, Patna, Chandigarh, Kolkata, and Ahmedabad, effective from May 1.