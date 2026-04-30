Summer special trains announced: Egmore to Kanniyakumari train among key services

According to an official release, train No. 06045 will depart from Chennai Egmore at 11.50 pm on Thursday and reach Kanniyakumari at 1 pm the next day. In the return direction, train No. 06046 will leave Kanniyakumari at 11.25 pm on May 3 and arrive at Egmore at 11.30 am the following day.

Additionally, a special train (No. 06026) will operate from Erode at 9.20 am on Thursday, reaching Chennai Central at 5 pm the same day. The return service (No. 06025) will depart Chennai Central at 6.45 pm and reach Podanur at 5.15 am the next day.