Summer special trains announced: Egmore to Kanniyakumari train among key services

CHENNAI: Southern Railway has announced a series of special trains, including a key service between Chennai Egmore and Kanniyakumari, to manage the surge in passenger demand during the summer vacation season.
According to an official release, train No. 06045 will depart from Chennai Egmore at 11.50 pm on Thursday and reach Kanniyakumari at 1 pm the next day. In the return direction, train No. 06046 will leave Kanniyakumari at 11.25 pm on May 3 and arrive at Egmore at 11.30 am the following day.
Additionally, a special train (No. 06026) will operate from Erode at 9.20 am on Thursday, reaching Chennai Central at 5 pm the same day. The return service (No. 06025) will depart Chennai Central at 6.45 pm and reach Podanur at 5.15 am the next day.
Further, special trains (Nos. 06028 and 06027) will run between Podanur and Chennai Central on May 2 and 3. The Podanur–Chennai Central service will leave at 7.40 am and arrive at 5 pm, while the return train will depart at 6.45 pm and reach Podanur at 5.15 am the next morning.
A Tambaram–Tenkasi special (No. 06089) will depart at 10.30 pm on Thursday and arrive at Tenkasi at 10 am the next day. In the return direction, train No. 06090 will leave Sengottai at 9.30 pm on May 3 and reach Tambaram at 10.30 am the following day.
Railway officials said these special services are being operated to ensure smoother travel and accommodate increased passenger traffic during the peak summer holiday period.