Suicide pact: Woman kills self; son under treatment

CHENNAI: In a suspected suicide pact, a 52-year-old woman died by suicide while her son is under treatment in a critical condition.
The incident came to light on Monday noon after the son contacted his father Neeraj Jain and informed about the incident.
Neeraj, a senior executive at a private company rushed to his residence in Anna Nagar and found his wife Sonali Jain (52) and son, Kshijit Jain (29) unconscious.
They were immediately rushed to hospital, where doctors declared Sonali brought dead.
Kshitij was admitted as an inpatient. In another incident in MKB Nagar on Tuesday, a 34-year-old woman Nandhini immolated self allegedly after a domestic dispute and is under treatment at Kilpauk MCH.