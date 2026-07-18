Sudhakara Rao is BSNL Chennai CGM

Sudhakara Rao, a 1992-batch ITS officer, took charge on Friday after serving as Principal General Manager, heading the Sales and Marketing vertical of BSNL Tamil Nadu Circle. During his career spanning over three decades, he has held several key positions across the telecom sector, handling network planning, administration, mobile core operations, maintenance, emerging switching technologies, and marketing.

He has served in various capacities across the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu telecom circles, besides a tenure in Shillong in the North-East, gaining extensive experience in both technical and operational domains.

In a statement, BSNL said Rao's wide-ranging expertise in telecom network management, mobile infrastructure and customer-centric operations is expected to strengthen Chennai Telephones' focus on service delivery, network expansion and business growth amid the company's ongoing technology upgradation and market initiatives.