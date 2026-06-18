Sudden rain, strong wind hit flight operations at Chennai airport

More than 10 departure flights were also affected, including services to Hyderabad, Bangalore, Visakhapatnam, Pune, Mumbai, Delhi, Ranchi and Mysuru. Airport officials said the temporary disruption was caused by seasonal thunderstorm activity and strong winds affecting flight movements and runway operations.

With multiple flights delayed and several aircraft forced to hold in the air, passengers experienced long waiting times both inside the aircraft and at terminal facilities. Authorities advised travellers to remain patient and check flight status updates before proceeding to the airport.